Justin Hartley is celebrating his daughter’s 17th birthday.
On Saturday, the “This Is Us” Justin Hartley shared a sweet message on Instagram paying tribute to his “beautiful angel” with a black-and-white selfie.
“Wishing this kind and beautiful angel a very happy birthday! I’m so very proud of you!”
Hartley’s post was met with a response by his daughter, who wrote, “Thank you!!!! Love you” along with multiple heart emojis.
Hartley also shared a couple more photos on Instagram Story, including one of him and his daughter together, and another in which Isabella is cuddling her dog on a couch.