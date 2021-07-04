Click to share this via email

Justin Hartley is celebrating his daughter’s 17th birthday.

On Saturday, the “This Is Us” Justin Hartley shared a sweet message on Instagram paying tribute to his “beautiful angel” with a black-and-white selfie.

“Wishing this kind and beautiful angel a very happy birthday! I’m so very proud of you!”

Hartley’s post was met with a response by his daughter, who wrote, “Thank you!!!! Love you” along with multiple heart emojis.

Hartley also shared a couple more photos on Instagram Story, including one of him and his daughter together, and another in which Isabella is cuddling her dog on a couch.