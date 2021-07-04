Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Nick Cannon and model Alyssa Scott have welcomed a son named Zen, with Scott taking to Instagram to share a photo of herself cradling her newborn.

“I will love you for eternity,” she wrote in the caption, adding Zen’s birthdate: June 23, 2021.

On Father’s Day, she shared a photo of herself and the “Masked Singer” host cradling her baby bump, seemingly confirming that Cannon is the child’s father.

Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott. Photo @itsalyssaemm/Instagram

Meanwhile, Cannon has been all-in when it comes to procreation, fathering children with multiple women in recent months.

RELATED: Nick Cannon And Abby De La Rosa Welcome Twin Boys Zion And Zillion

On June 14, just over a week before Zen’s birth, Cannon and Abby De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir.

RELATED: Nick Cannon And Girlfriend Brittany Bell Welcome Second Child Together

Just six months earlier, in late December Cannon announced that he and Brittany Bell welcomed a daughter, Powerful Queen.

Shortly after the birth of Zen, Cannon shared a photo of Powerful Queen on Instagram Story.

Nick Cannon/Instagram

Cannon and Bell are also parents of 4-year-old Golden.

In addition, Cannon shares 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey.