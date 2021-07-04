Courtney Love made an unexpected appearance in Ronan Farrow’s expose on Britney Spears’ conservatorship for The New Yorker, and on Saturday she paid tribute to Spears by covering one of her hits.

Taking to Instagram, Love shared a video of herself accompanying herself on acoustic guitar to perform “Lucky”, from her 2000 album Oops!… I Did It Again.

In the piece for The New Yorker, authored by Farrow and Jia Tolentino, Love derides Spears’ former boyfriend Sam Lufti as a “street hustler.”

In addition, Love also accused Lou Taylor — a business manager with ties to Spears’ father, Jamie Spears — of attempting to place the Hole singer into a singer conservatorship (Taylor’s lawyer issued a denial).

Love later took to Twitter to offer her congratulations to Farrow and Tolentino, writing, “An honour to speak to an honourable man. Speak again soon.

She also added the hashtag #devastating, and #freebritneyarmy, writing, “do your thing” and adding an emoji of crossed swords.