The honeymoon is still ongoing for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

On Sunday, the “American Idol” judge shared a pair of photos on Instagram, taken at the luxurious Six Senses Kaplankaya resort in Turkey.

RELATED: Orlando Bloom Posts Sweet Family Pic With Katy Perry And Son Flynn

In the pics, the couple share a kiss and then pose together while standing at the edge of an infinity pool, with the Aegean Sea in the background.

As the Daily Mail reports, the couple and 10-month-old daughter Daisy are in the midst of a European vacation, and have already visited Italy and Greece.

On June 16, Perry shared several photos of their trip to Venice, which included a visit to the island of Murano, known for its distinctive glass.

That same day, Bloom likewise shared some photos and video from their visit to Venice, documenting a romantic gondola ride and some pizza.