Joey Chestnut once again proved himself to be the hungriest guy at Coney Island.

Chestnut was among the competitors at the annual Fourth of July Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in NYC’s Coney Island, where Chestnut won his 14th title.

Chestnut won last year’s audience-free contest by chowing down on 75 hot dogs in 10 minutes, and managed to beat his own record by inhaling 76 this year.

Sporting News broke it down, indicating that Chestnut consumed a staggering 22,800 calories.

Joey Chestnut's record-breaking 76 hot dog feast by the numbers 🌭 pic.twitter.com/AqXNMoMFKa — Sporting News (@sportingnews) July 4, 2021

Check out the famed competitive eater doing what he does best and winning his 14th title in video from this year’s event: