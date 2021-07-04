Holly Branson, 39-year-old daughter of Virgin mogul Sir Richard Branson, made a surprising revelation during a recent appearance on Natalie Pinkham’s “In the Pink” podcast.

A mother of three children whom she shares with husband Freddie Andrewes, Branson revealed that she spent much of her childhood identifying as male.

“I, at the age of 4, decided I was a boy. It wasn’t that I wanted to be a boy, it was that I was a boy,” she explained, as reported by Metro.

RELATED: Richard Branson Talks Virgin Galactic Launch, Beating Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin Into Space By 9 Days

According to Branson, she came to that decision shortly after the birth of her younger brother Sam. Looking back, she now wonders if identifying as a boy was “a psychological thing” linked to all the attention her brother was receiving.

“I absolutely believed I was a boy — I stood up to pee, I dressed like a boy, I even gave myself different male names,” she said.

“This wasn’t just a quick thing that stopped after a few months or years, it lasted until I was nearly 11,” Branson added.

“It was quite unusual, especially at that time [because] it was nearly 40 years ago,” she said, admitting she considers herself “lucky” that her parents were both “really accepting of it.”

RELATED: Richard Branson Gets ‘Completely Painless And Absolutely Safe’ COVID-19 Vaccination

Added Branson: “They didn’t question any of it, they let me be who I wanted to be.”

She reclaimed her femininity at age 11, she recalled, when she asked her mother for a dress as a Christmas present, which she now sees as being a “turning point” for her.