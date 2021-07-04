Henry Winkler is apologizing for a controversial Tweet in which he suggested that a catastrophic event is the only thing that could possibly reunite the politically divided U.S.

On Saturday, the “Happy Days” star tweeted, “We are So divided as a country .. only a cataclysmic Event , that makes us depend on one another again , can bring us back together.”

The Tweet provoked a strong reaction, with some social media users pointing to recent devastating events such as the pandemic and the fire in the Gulf of Mexico.

In response, Winkler Tweeted, “The pandemic pushed us inside .. away from each other ..no that was not it.”

The 75-year-old actor later apologized for not being clear in his first message.

To be clear .. I am not wishing for devastation. My hope is for for our country to re unite again .. I ‘m so sorry for not being clear — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) July 4, 2021

“To be clear .. I am not wishing for devastation. My hope is for for our country to re unite again,” he added. “I ‘m so sorry for not being clear.”