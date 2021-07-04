Click to share this via email

Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan have been soaking up the sun on a tropical getaway.

On Saturday, Harvey took to Instagram Stories to share some sizzling snaps from their “baecation”.

The “Creed” actor and the social media star didn’t disclose their getaway location.

However, the couple appeared happy and relaxed in a snapshots from their vacation.

Harvey and Jordan first sparked relationship rumors back in November.

The pair went Instagram official after spending New Year’s Eve together.