Veteran sports broadcaster Marv Albert — known for his trademark delivery of “Yes!” — is hanging up his microphone after a 55-year career.

As Deadline reports, Albert, 80, bade fans “good night” at the end of Saturday’s NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Atlanta Hawks.

A frequent guest on “Late Night with David Letterman” back in the 1980s, Albert’s career as the voice of the New York Nicks began in 1963, and continued through to the team’s championship seasons in 1969 and 1973.

In addition, Albert also called games for the New Jersey Nets and the New York Rangers, in addition to offering commentary on such sports as football, horse racing, tennis and boxing.

“I wish I was starting all over again. It has been such a joy. So for the last time, thanks so much for watching. I’m Marv Albert saying thank you, and good night,” Albert said in his final TNT signoff.

Albert’s fellow TNT broadcaster Reggie Miller pays tribute to Albert below:

“You gifted the game of basketball with your voice.” ✊ Hall of Fame broadcaster Marv Albert wraps up a legendary career. pic.twitter.com/4ONADiRqOo — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) July 4, 2021

Celebrity fans took to social media to pay tribute, including Keith Olbermann, Billy Crystal and Harry Shearer of “The Simpsons”.

When I first discovered sports and sportscasting in 1967, I was 8. I thought I might succeed one of my first role models, Marv Albert, when he retired. I’m 62. He just retired. Congrats, Marv, and eternal thanks. https://t.co/CvBVHIN8cX pic.twitter.com/6Q73fQL0Bi — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 4, 2021

The great Marv Albert just signed off for the last time. Amazing career. Have been listening to him for 55 years! Bravo Marv Yes and it counts! — Billy Crystal (@BillyCrystal) July 4, 2021