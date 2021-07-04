Click to share this via email

Horror movie fans have been taking to Twitter to celebrate “The Shining” today.

July 4 marked the 100th anniversary of the film’s memorable ball photo.

On Sunday, many fans shared the creepy image while also paying homage to the 1980 movie.

The shining is one of my all time favorite movies. Top 5 for sure. This is 100 anniversary of the July 4 ball jack is seen in in the past pic.twitter.com/M3AQATZ8R8 — ChuckOlson5 (@ChuckOlson5) July 3, 2021

A century ago today. ⌛️ Happy 100th anniversary to the Overlook Hotel #July4th Ball of 1921. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/ZoBcFBiAyx — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 4, 2021

Hard to believe it has been 100 years since this iconic photo at the Overlook Hotel was taken. pic.twitter.com/9AATBeYos8 — Let’s Talk Godzilla (@GodzillaLets) July 4, 2021

The photo, dated 1921, featured at the end of the movie.

Jack Nicholson’s Jack Torrance can be seen smiling while standing in the front of a large crowd.

According to The Take, director Stanley Kubrick previously discussed the photograph and its meaning.

“The ballroom photograph at the very end suggests the reincarnation of Jack,” he explained.