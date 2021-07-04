Horror movie fans have been taking to Twitter to celebrate “The Shining” today.
July 4 marked the 100th anniversary of the film’s memorable ball photo.
RELATED: The Axe Used By Jack Nicholson In ‘The Shining’ Auctioned For More Than $275,000
On Sunday, many fans shared the creepy image while also paying homage to the 1980 movie.
The shining is one of my all time favorite movies. Top 5 for sure. This is 100 anniversary of the July 4 ball jack is seen in in the past pic.twitter.com/M3AQATZ8R8
— ChuckOlson5 (@ChuckOlson5) July 3, 2021
A century ago today. ⌛️
Happy 100th anniversary to the Overlook Hotel #July4th Ball of 1921. 🍾 pic.twitter.com/ZoBcFBiAyx
— Letterboxd (@letterboxd) July 4, 2021
Hard to believe it has been 100 years since this iconic photo at the Overlook Hotel was taken. pic.twitter.com/9AATBeYos8
— Let’s Talk Godzilla (@GodzillaLets) July 4, 2021
The photo, dated 1921, featured at the end of the movie.
RELATED: Duke Nicholson Shares Health Update On Grandfather Jack Nicholson: ‘He’s 100 Per Cent’
Jack Nicholson’s Jack Torrance can be seen smiling while standing in the front of a large crowd.
According to The Take, director Stanley Kubrick previously discussed the photograph and its meaning.
RELATED: Jack Nicholson And More Celebs React To NBA Great Kobe Bryant’s Tragic Death
“The ballroom photograph at the very end suggests the reincarnation of Jack,” he explained.