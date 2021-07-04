Click to share this via email

Julia Roberts and Daniel Moder had a special reason to celebrate on July 4.

On Sunday, Roberts took to Instagram to mark their 19th wedding anniversary.

“19 years. Just getting started!”, wrote the “Pretty Woman” star, while sharing a rare photo of herself and her husband together.

The pair first met while Roberts was filming “The Mexican” in 2001.

The actress starred as Samantha Barzel in the movie, while Moder acted as cinematographer.

They later walked down the aisle on the Fourth of July in 2002.

Roberts and Moder are now proud parents to twins Hazel and Finn , 16, as well as son Henry, 14.