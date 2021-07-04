Click to share this via email

Tim McGraw fulfilled a life long dream after getting the chance to join Alabama on stage during one of their live shows.

On Sunday, the country music superstar took to Instagram to share a clip from the special performance.

“@thealabamaband has been one of my favorite bands for as long as I remember,” he explained in the caption. “Finally got to see them for the first time last night on their 50th Anniversary Tour!”

McGraw continued, “Thanx for letting me sing with you boys!! I remember this song going #1 when I was in high school….full circle moment.”

The video goes on to show Alabama and McGraw performing the 1983 hit, “Lady Down On Love”, together.

The singer concluded his post by telling fans that he’ll “never forget this special moment.”

The two-night run in Music City marked Alabama’s first arena performance in Nashville in nearly two decades.

In comments underneath the post, Alabama’s official Instagram account wrote, “Thanks for singing with us @thetimmcgraw.”