Heidi Klum is reflecting on the lengths she went to in order to keep her marriage afloat.

In a new interview with the Sunday Times, the “America’s Got Talent” judge revealed how she renewed her vows with Seal every year before their 2012 split.

“I think I got married eight times to Seal,” recalled the 48-year-old supermodel. “I thought it would be kind of, like, fun.”

She continued, “I thought it would be a fest of love. But you know, that doesn’t work either. I tried, you can’t say I didn’t try!”

The pair, who first walked down the aisle together back in 2005, eventually called time on their marriage after seven years.

They now share custody of Leni, 17, Henry, 15, Johan, 14, and Lou, 11.

Speaking about co-parenting, Klum said, “It could be easier sometimes, but everyone is healthy and that’s the most important thing.”

She added, “Everything else can be figured out.”