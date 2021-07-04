Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Rob Lowe is paying tribute to one of the the most iconic films of the 1980s.

The actor took to Instagram on Sunday to share an epic throw back photo from his 1985 classic, “St Elmo’s Fire”.

RELATED: Rob Lowe Says Shooting ‘About Last Night’ Sex Scenes With Demi Moore Was ‘Very Boring’

The black and white pic features Lowe alongside co-stars including Demi Moore, Ally Sheedy and Emilio Estevez.

“36 years ago this week the world met the Brat Pack! I’m sorry (jk),” he wrote in the caption. “I love that this movie still holds a special place in so many peoples hearts.”

RELATED: Rob Lowe Surprises Wife Sheryl Berkoff By Fulfilling Her ‘Dream’ Of Being On ‘Celebrity Family Feud’

“Best movie ever,” commented mega-fan Gwyneth Paltrow.

“Uhm…. Where is your left hand?” Rob’s brother, Chad Lowe, joked.

“St. Elmo’s Fire” centres on a group of best friends who are transitioning into their adult lives after just graduating from college.

RELATED: Rob Lowe Addresses Rumours Oprah’s Tell-All Interview With Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Was Filmed At His House

Lowe, who was a core Brat Pack member, starred as bad boy Billy Hicks.