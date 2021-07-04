Click to share this via email

Tyler, the Creator is back on top of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Call Me If You Get Lost debuted at No. 1 after its release on June 25.

The 30-year-old artist previously hit No. 1 with 2019’s Igor.

Call Me was released as a 15-track digital download album, as well as in a 16-track deluxe digital and a streaming edition with one bonus track (“Safari”).

Doja Cat’s new studio album, Planet Her, currently takes the No. 2 spot.

Tyler, the Creator was previously named In Forbes’ 30 Under 30.