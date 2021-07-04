Todrick Hall has revealed that his Los Angeles home was recently burglarized while he was visiting the U.K.

On Sunday, the YouTube star took to Instagram to respond to reports about the incident.

“Just landed back in America to hundreds of messages and calls from my family and friends. I am ok and unharmed,” he began.

“I’m devastated that someone would do this to me, and even more disturbed to see people celebrating and laughing about it online. This happened less than an hour after my cat sitter left my home, and I’m just happy that my cats have all been found and are safe.”

Hall added, “Be careful who you let in your close circle. They really will put your life and their life on the line just to steal a Louis/Gucci bag. Sad.”

According to TMZ, Todrick told police that at least $61,000 ($50k USD) worth of personal items such as handbags were stolen

The thieves allegedly broke a window to gain entry into the artist’s home over the weekend.

Hall had been in London, where he previously enjoyed a West End production of “Hairspray”