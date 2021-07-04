Matthew McConaughey marked the Fourth of July by sharing a special message to America.

The “Dallas Buyers Club” star took to Twitter to post a video in which he called for unity in the U.S.

happy 245th birthday America – lets rock pic.twitter.com/MiLKZ0HN8y — Matthew McConaughey (@McConaughey) July 4, 2021

“Happy birthday America, as we celebrate our independence today, as we celebrate our birth as a nation, the day that kickstarted a revolution to gain our sovereignty,” said the 51-year-old star.

“Let’s admit this last year’s trip around the sun was another head scratcher, but let’s also remember that we are babies – as a country we are basically going through puberty in comparison to other countries’ timelines – and we’re going to get the growing pains,” he continued. “And we are going through growing pains, this is not an excuse to say, this is just a reality.”

Emphasizing the need for harmony, McConaughey went on, “We got to keep realizing that we’re a place where our individual perspectives and desires need to be appreciative and supportive of our collective responsibilities as Americans – hence the United States of America.”

He added, “We’re all in this together and if you don’t purchase that, move on, go somewhere else.”

It has recently been rumoured that McConaughey might be about to make his first political run.