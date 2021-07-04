Click to share this via email

Will Smith is treating the people of New Orleans to some pyrotechnics on America’s Independence Day.

The kind-hearted actor picked up the bill for a fireworks show over the Mississippi River after learning that the city didn’t plan a 2021 display, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

New Orleans also missed out on a July 4 fireworks display in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Smith is currently in New Orleans filming “Emancipation”.

The upcoming movie centres on a slave who escapes a plantation and later fights for in the Civil War.

Production on the film recently moved from Georgia to Louisiana due to Georgia’s controversial new voting laws.