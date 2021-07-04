James Cameron was inspired to come up with an iconic movie character after taking some class A drugs.

The Canadian director has revealed how he invented “Terminator 2″ character John Connor during an ecstasy trip.

RELATED: Kate Winslet Says James Cameron Is Far ‘Calmer’ Now Than During Filming Of ‘Titanic’

“I remember sitting there once, high on E, writing notes for ‘Terminator,’ and I was struck by Sting’s song, that ‘I hope the Russians love their children too,’” said Cameron in an oral history of “Terminator 2”, published by The Ringer.

The song he references is “Russians” from Sting’s 1985 album, The Dream of the Blue Turtles.

RELATED: James Cameron On The ‘Pressures’ To Make ‘Avatar 2’: I ‘Cry All Day Long’

“And I thought, ‘You know what? The idea of a nuclear war is just so antithetical to life itself.’ That’s where the kid came from,” he continued.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s character was tasked with protecting 10-year-old Connor in the movie.

RELATED: James Cameron Reflects On His On-Set Behaviour, Admits ‘I Could’ve Been Less Autocratic And Listened More’

Speaking about the enduring success of the “Terminator” film franchise, Cameron added, “I have been surprised at how well it holds up. Even if we win the fight for our existence against the rise of machines, how do we define ourselves? Now it’s a real thing and a real concern and a real philosophical, existential question for the human race.”