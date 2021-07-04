Clare Crawley is opening up on her decision to have her breast implants taken out.

On Saturday, the former “Bachelorette” star shared an Instagram video titled, “Coming to Terms”.

“As much as I love my implants, my body is fighting them and recognizes it as something obviously foreign in my body,” she explained in the clip.

The 40-year-old reality star told fans that she has been experiencing a number of unexplained symptoms, including an itchy rash on her upper body, for the past couple of years.

“As much as I loved having these, this is so important to me that I love my health more. I love my well-being more. That’s what matters,” she continued.

Captioning the video, Crawley wrote, “I’m sharing this in hopes that it might help others going through something similar feel not so alone. I feel that this was important to share so I can be a resource for anyone going though this as well.”

Commenting underneath the post, her partner, Dale Moss, said, “So proud of you for sharing this love. I know this wasn’t easy but will help so many other women going through what you’ve been experiencing. I love you & with you every step of the way.”