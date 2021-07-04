Jane Levy is responding to Fede Alvarez‘s recent claims about why she won’t be appearing in “Don’t Breathe 2”.

Alvarez directed the first horror movie and returned as as a writer for the sequel.

“Jane is amazing; we’ve made two movies with her and have so much respect for her. I saw her recent work, and I’m so happy that she’s having so much success with her TV stuff. I think when I see her there, I see her in her true element where she’s truly happy,” he said, during in a new interview with Screen Rant.

Levy most recently starred in NBC’s comedy-drama series, “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.”

“When I saw her shooting this movie, I did not see her happy,” Alvarez continued. “I think that she gives 200% every day, and these movies are really demanding in the way we do them also. So I wouldn’t have done that to her.”

He added, “In general, actors going through this – that take it seriously – go through hell. And she went through hell twice, back to back, with ‘Evil Dead’ and ‘Don’t Breathe’. By the time of ‘Don’t Breathe’, it was even harder. Maybe when I called her, she would’ve said yes. I doubt it, but if she had, I would feel really bad. I wouldn’t want to do that to anybody.”

Taking to Twitter to respond to the comments, Levy wrote, “i don’t really want to revisit this but it feels a little funny.. to have people choosing what the ‘best decision’ is for me without asking what i think or want…? @fedalvar right though. i would not want to do don’t breathe 2.. but not because i am too committed of an actor lol.”

i don't really want to revisit this but it feels a little funny.. to have people choosing what the "best decision" is for me without asking what i think or want…? @fedalvar right though. i would not want to do don't breathe 2.. but not because i am too committed of an actor lol — Jane Levy (@jcolburnlevy) July 1, 2021

She added, “maybe we should be asking why these films are made in such a way that their directors are averse to having committed actors participate? anyway good luck to the new cast! <3.”