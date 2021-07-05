Kate Middleton is self-isolating after coming into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19, ET Canada can confirm.

The Duchess of Cambridge, who was pictured at Wimbledon on Friday, was alerted later that afternoon and began isolating.

“Last week The Duchess of Cambridge came into contact with someone who has subsequently tested positive for COVID-19,” a Kensington Palace spokesperson told ET Canada.

They added, “Her Royal Highness is not experiencing any symptoms, but is following all relevant government guidelines and is self-isolating at home.”

Kate was joined by Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton and British retired tennis player Tim Henman in the royal box on Friday. She’d previously attended the Euro 2020 soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium on Tuesday.

Kate has had both COVID-19 vaccinations and took lateral flow tests before her engagements at the Euros and Wimbledon and both were negative. The Duchess followed the rules throughout Wimbledon about when to wear a mask.

Kate tests twice weekly with lateral flow tests as part of the Royal Household testing regime.

It’s not been confirmed whether the person who tested positive contacted her personally or if she was alerted via the NHS app or track and trace.

Prince William, who contracted COVID-19 last spring, will now attend the 73rd anniversary of the NHS celebrations on Monday alone.

The Duke and Duchess were due to attend a service of thanksgiving at St. Paul’s Cathedral, before hosting an afternoon tea at Buckingham Palace together.