Florence Pugh speaks out about her relationship with Zach Braff in a new interview with the Sunday Times.

The actress explains how she thinks the romance “bugs” people because it’s “not who they expected” her to date.

Pugh agrees that people would rather have her date someone like her “Little Women” co-star Timothée Chalamet, Buzzfeed reports.

“But it’s my life,” Pugh, who is 21 years younger than her boyfriend of just over two years Braff, insists, adding, “and I’m not doing anything to please people or to make it a better headline or story.

“I want to also be a person!”

RELATED: Florence Pugh Reveals Her Mom Got High With Snoop Dogg At An Oscar Party

Pugh also discusses social media trolls and dealing with online hate.

She now disables the comments on any rare photos she shares of Braff after receiving abuse for previously posting a photo of her other half on his birthday.

“It’s so weird to me to go on to someone’s page and s**t on it,” Pugh says.

RELATED: Florence Pugh Celebrates Zach Braff’s Birthday: ‘His Need To Make People Laugh And Smile Is Never Ending’

“That’s so not my nature — to go and bully for the sake of bullying. It’s such an odd thing that we’ve become OK with in the past 10 years of social media.

“The thing is, people want Instagram to be a nicer place,” she continues. “They want to see nice things. They want to be inspired and they want to be happy.

“I don’t mind you not liking me. That’s absolutely fine. In which case, don’t follow me.”