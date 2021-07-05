Click to share this via email

You just can’t keep these friends apart.

On Sunday night, Courteney Cox shared a photo on Instagram of herself having a party with “Friends” co-stars Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston.

“Happy 4th!”, she wrote on the post, celebrating American Independence Day.

In the comments, many were loving the mini “Friends” reunion featuring the women of the cast.

“Love you guys,” singer Natasha Bedingfield wrote, adding, “Wow🔥🔥🔥🔥.’

David Spade joked that he was “cropped again!”, while Michelle Pfeiffer wished them all a “Happy 4th” in return.

Other stars, including “Queer Eye” stylist Tan France and influenced Mrunal Panchal, also commented on the post.

In a second photo included in the post, Cox posed with “Inland Empire” star Laura Dern.

The whole cast of “Friends” recently reunited in a big way for the “Friends: The Reunion” special, which saw them reminiscing about the classic sitcom and its impact.