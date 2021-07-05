Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are husband and wife, according to reports.

The pair tied the knot at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma in an intimate ceremony on Saturday night, Page Six and US Weekly confirmed.

Page Six shared photos showing a chapel set up at Shelton’s estate, as well as tables and a tent for the reception.

The news comes after it was revealed last week that Shelton and Stefani had applied for their marriage licence on June 29.

The showbiz couple started dating in 2015 after meeting as coaches on “The Voice”.

Shelton had just filed for divorce from his second wife Miranda Lambert as Stefani announced her split from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale.

Stefani revealed back in April that she and Shelton were planning to keep their nuptials low-key.

RELATED: Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Spark Rumours That They’re Already Secretly Married

“We’re keeping it very simple. Really simple,” she said during her appearance on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”. “I think the guest list will not have a lot of musicians. It’ll be like my mom and my dad. It’s literally going to be just family. We are looking forward to that, though.

“It’s going to be fun. We’re going to make it really fun, but it’s not going to be a big [event],” she continued. “It’s not like the queen and king are getting married or something like that.”