Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The latest Coldplay single is literally explosive.

On Sunday evening, the band performed their new song “Higher Power” for the pre-taped Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular.

RELATED: Coldplay Is Otherworldly In Futuristic ‘Higher Power’ Music Video

Standing in front of the iconic New York City skyline, the band — Chris Martin, Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman, and Will Champion — wowed the audience with both the song and the incredible fireworks display behind them.

One of those moments that we’ll always remember. Viva La Vida // @NBC #MacysFireworks Spectacular 2021 // New York City // ⚡️💜🇺🇸

love c, g, j & w pic.twitter.com/4CygjSo2bL — Coldplay (@coldplay) July 5, 2021

Earlier in the evening, before the fireworks, Coldplay also performed their classic “Viva La Vida”, which had the audience dancing and singing along.

RELATED: Chris Martin Says Coldplay’s Personal Lives Are ‘Completely Intertwined’ In The Music They Make

According to NME, the band also performed other hits, including “Yellow”, “Clocks”, and “A Sky Full of Stars”.