Gordon Ramsay covered a newlywed couple’s bill of around $2,225 after they accused him and his camera crew of ruining their special day.

Charlie Willis, 35, and his wife Laura, 29, tied the knot at Lusty Glaze beach, near Newquay, Cornwall, U.K., last month.

They also paid for a gourmet meal for six guests, at around $86 a head. However, they said the meal ended up being “cheap and nasty” due to Ramsay taking over the kitchen while shooting his new show “Future Food Stars”.

Despite saying they felt like “extras” on their big day, a spokesperson for Lusty Glaze described to the Sun the “very unusual” circumstances, adding that the wedding party had not secured exclusive use of the beach.

Gordon Ramsay is seen at Lusty Glaze beach filming his new BBC One TV show, ‘Gordon Ramsay’s Future Food Stars’, on June 09, 2021, in Newquay, England. (Photo by MelMedia/GC Images/Getty)

Ramsay’s producer at Studio Ramsay, Sharon Powers, also sent the pair a letter of apology.

It read: “Dear Mr and Mrs Willis, I am writing to apologise for the upset our filming caused you on your wedding day at Lusty Glaze beach.

“I am mortified that we affected your special day and I can assure you that it was never our intention to upset you or your guests.

“As you are aware, we have now paid for your wedding in full, which I hope goes some way towards making amends and acknowledging how sorry I am that your special day was affected, albeit unintentionally, by us.

“I do hope you can accept my apologies and I wish you well for the future.”

A rep for Gordon then told the MailOnline: “There was no gate crashing, Studio Ramsay were booked to film on the beach the same day as various weddings and events were taking place.

“It’s a real shame this couple are still complaining, their bill was generously covered, they happily chatted with Gordon on the day, they didn’t have exclusive use of the beach and all the other beachgoers had a really great time joining in on- & off-camera.”