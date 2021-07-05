Liam Payne is still pining after Maya Henry.

On Sunday morning the former One Directioner posted on Instagram a series of Stories about love and regret.

RELATED: Liam Payne Reveals That He And Fiancée Maya Henry Have Split

“Don’t let someone go if you really want to love them even if you have to learn to love them through your own mistakes let your instinct tell you that you need them and keep them close we are always running out of time we never gain it,” he wrote.

In the next Story he added, “F–k Me I’m Wise.”

Soon after, Payne posted another Story, which he later deleted, in which he tagged his ex-fiancée along with a “prayer hands” emoji.

Finally, he shared a Story in which he wrote, “I love you, we calm.”

RELATED: Liam Payne To Star In Comedy Short Based On His AA Experiences With Russell Brand

The couple, who had been engaged since August 2020, called it quits earlier this year.

Payne confirmed the split in an interview on the “Diary of a CEO” YouTube show last month, telling host Steven Bartlett that he’s single now: “I’ve just not been very good at relationships. I know what my pattern is with relationships at this point. I’m just not very good at them. I need to work on myself first before I put myself onto somebody else.”