There’s a big, adorable new love in Kaley Cuoco’s life.

On Sunday, the “Flight Attendant” star shared photos on Instagram of her new dog, a nine-year-old “ginormous mastiff chunk mutt of love.”

In the photos, Cuoco and husband Karl Cook hug and spend time with the dog.

“When you know you know! Welcome to the family, Larry!” she wrote in the caption.

Cuoco also thanked the organizations that helped her give Larry a home.

“YES!!! A senior big boiii!!! So happy for you LARRY!!! 😭 ❤️,” Justin Theroux wrote in the comments.

Alyssa Milano added, “He’s perfect.”