Ryan Reynolds is the latest celebrity to star on “CBeebies Bedtime Stories”.

The actor video-called from Canada to tell children he’d be reading Maurice Sendak’s Where The Wild Things Are.

RELATED: Wrexham Football Club Co-Owners Ryan Reynolds And Rob McElhenney Make Shirtless TikTok Debuts

Reynolds shared a short clip promoting his upcoming appearance, “Now, do you ever feel a bit wild? Sometimes when it’s dark and cold outside, and the day is drawing to a close, I know I do!

“Sometimes even the wildest creatures need to settle down with the people they love and get ready for sleep. Who knows what amazing adventures you’ll go on in your dreams tonight?”

He added: “Good night, wild things. Sleep tight.”

Reynolds’ full “CBeebies Bedtime Stories” appearance will air on July 16.

The Canadian star is the latest celebrity to do the honours: Dolly Parton, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, and more have all done their bit to help kids drift off to sleep by reading them a bedtime story.