“Americas’ Got Talent” is getting a big dose of laughs.

In a preview of the next episode, comedian Cam Bertrand performs a standup set that has the judges busting a gut.

Bertrand starts off his set joking about turning 27, and feeling like while he’s getting older, “my face isn’t.”

“It’s tough having a baby-face. All I wanted to do for my birthday was to celebrate by getting a nice bottle of wine, you know, like an adult.”

After picking out a bottle to purchase, the store clerk looks at him, laughs, and simply says, “No.”

What irked Bertrand wasn’t that the woman thought he was 17, but that an underage person would be buying wine.

“In what world do you live in, Rebecca, where some 17-year-old dude shows up to this house party, like, ‘Y’all not gonna believe this. I got Pinot Grigio! Let’s do shots of Chardonnay! Let’s start a book club!”