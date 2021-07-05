Pete Davidson is saying goodbye to some of his “questionable” tattoos.

The comedian, 27, stars in the new Smartwater campaign and says in the brand’s recently released commercial, “I’ve made a lot of questionable choices, and a couple of them need removing,” while getting his tattoos removed.

“But now I’m trying to make smarter choices — hydrating with Smartwater and stuff like that.”

Davidson tells PeopleTV host Jeremy Parsons that it’s actually been “about four or five months” since his last session.

“We’re shooting some stuff and it takes like a month for it to heal. But it’s pretty much off this hand.

“I get my next treatment [in] a month or so. They said by the time I’m 30, they should all be gone. So they got two more years left of this.”

It was first reported in December that Davidson was getting all of his ink removed.

RELATED: Pete Davidson & Phoebe Dynevor Pack On The PDA At Wimbledon, First Official Outing As A Couple

Davidson says he was “thrilled” to team up with Smartwater, whose past spokespeople include Jennifer Aniston and Gal Gadot.

“After they called… I fell on the floor and started laughing for about three hours,” he jokes.

“Honestly, as soon as I heard ‘smartwater brand deal,’ I went deaf.”

RELATED: Pete Davidson Says He’s With His ‘Celebrity Crush’ Amid Phoebe Dynevor Dating Rumours

Davidson adds of the campaign, “The [Rehydration Day] campaign is intended to encourage people to make smarter choices and keep living smarter.

“After the 4th of July, the world’s first-ever Rehydration Day is dedicated to get our nation back on its feet. ‘Cause [there] will be partying on July 4th… It’s very important to stay hydrated the next day.”