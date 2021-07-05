The scary new trailer for “Fear Street Part 2: 1978” has been released.

The second film in Netflix’s “Fear Street” trilogy is set to drop on Friday, with a new group of victims being warned in the teaser: “One way or another you’re gonna die tonight.”

A synopsis reads, “Shadyside, 1978. School’s out for summer and the activities at Camp Nightwing are about to begin.

“But when another Shadysider is possessed with the urge to kill, the fun in the sun becomes a gruesome fight for survival.”

“The way that the actors and I worked in that movie was different than in the ’90s,” “Fear Street” director Leigh Janiak previously told Entertainment Weekly of Part 2 of the trilogy.

“They live in a slightly more stylized world, they fit more traditional archetypes versus the ’90s characters.”

Part 3 goes back to 1666 and will be released on July 16. Part 1 is on Netflix now.

“We’ve done slasher movies in various ways, and I was interested in how we could reinvent the genre a little bit,” Janiak said.

“Part of that came from this opportunity to tell a different kind of story that had a bigger narrative, connected over all three, that you need to watch in a short amount of time to get the full experience. It’s not a traditional sequel model.”