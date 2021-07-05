In case you were wondering, Stephen Dorff is no Marvel fan.

Speaking to the Independent, the “Somewhere” star threw major shade at the superhero studio, as well as “Black Widow” star Scarlett Johansson for appearing in blockbusters.

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Says Saying ‘Goodbye’ To ‘Black Widow’ Is ‘Bittersweet’

“I still hunt out the good s**t because I don’t want to be in ‘Black Widow’,” Dorff said. “It looks like garbage to me. It looks like a bad video game. I’m embarrassed for those people. I’m embarrassed for Scarlett! I’m sure she got paid five, seven million bucks but I’m embarrassed for her. I don’t want to be in those movies. I really don’t. I’ll find that kid director that’s gonna be the next [Stanley] Kubrick and I’ll act for him instead.”

RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Leaves Her Marvel Future Open Ahead Of ‘Black Widow’ Premiere

And it isn’t just with Marvel that the 47-year-old actor takes issue.

“This year’s Oscars were the most embarrassing thing I’ve ever seen,” Dorff said. “My business is becoming a big game show. You have actors that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. You have filmmakers that don’t have a clue what they’re doing. We’re all in these little boxes on these streamers. TV, film – it’s all one big clusterf**k of content now.”