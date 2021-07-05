Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Miley Cyrus is on Britney Spears’ side.

During a concert on Sunday night in Las Vegas, the singer showed her support for the #FreeBritney movement while performing her classic “Party in the U.S.A.”.

RELATED: Britney Spears’ Mom Lynne Says There’s ‘A Lot of Pain’ Over Daughter’s Conservatorship

Cyrus adjusted the lyrics of the song, which features references to both Jay-Z and Spears, to shout out, “The taxi man turned on the radio, he turned to me and said, ‘Free Britney, Free Britney!'”

RELATED: Courtney Love Covers Britney Spears’ ‘Lucky’ After Comments In Ronan Farrow’s Expose

The singer added, “We love Jay-Z, but we got to free this bitch. It’s stressing me the f**k out!”

It’s not the first time Cyrus has shown public support for Spears amid the pop star’s conservatorship battle.

“We love Britney,” she shouted during a Super Bowl pregame concert. She also called out, “Free Britney!” during a concert in 2019.