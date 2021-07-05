Prince William keeps a tight watch on rumours about his family.

In a new report from the Daily Mail, it has been revealed that William’s staff stepped in to have footage removed from the ITV documentary “Harry and William: What Went Wrong?”, which aired in the U.K. on Sunday night.

RELATED: Prince Harry Returns To Family In California After U.K. Reunion With Prince William

In the documentary, Omid Scobie, the biographer of Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, had originally said, “I would say that it was no coincidence that it was shortly after that aired, even the next day, there were source quotes that came from a senior aide at Kensington Palace saying that William was worried about his brother’s mental health.”

But after staff at Kensington Palace raised concerns, the network removed the words “about his brother’s mental health” from the statement in the film.

The Mail reported that Willliam’s staff “contacted the producers in relation to… Scobie’s suggestion that William had expressed a ‘concern’ about his brother’s mental health, which the author had no evidence to support.”

RELATED: Prince William And Prince George Adorably Match While Cheering On England’s Soccer Team

After “carefully considering” the request, ITV “chose to remove any reference to mental health from the sequence, although they chose to keep in Mr Scobie’s comment about an alleged briefing from Kensington Palace relating to Harry.”

The Mail also suggested in the report that Kensington Palace had hinted at possible legal action if the line was not removed, telling the network “that such a suggestion, if it formed part of the ITV program, would be defamatory in that it was substantially untrue.”