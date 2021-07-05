Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg’s July 4th weekend celebrations were different to most.

The Facebook founder and CEO took to social media to share a bizarre video of himself riding a hydrofoil surfboard while waving the U.S. flag.

He posted the clip to the tune of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”.

The post had everybody talking online.

RELATED: Roger Waters Responds To Mark Zuckerberg’s Request To Use Pink Floyd Song In Instagram Promo: ‘F**k You’

Some mocked the billionaire for attempting to appear “normal,” in the clip, while others pointed out how meme-worthy the whole thing was.

RELATED: Isla Fisher Takes Swipe At Mark Zuckerberg And Facebook For Spreading ‘Online Conspiracy Theories That Led To The Storming Of Capitol Hill’

See more reaction below.

JAWS reboot with Mark Zuckerberg Happy 4th of July pic.twitter.com/c5M5qKb4p5 — Jim Cunningham (@J1MCUNN1NGHAM) July 5, 2021

Mark Zuckerberg posted a video of himself on Instagram wakeboarding while holding an American flag and set to the music of the late John Denver singing “Take Me Home, Country Roads.” I saw it, so now you have to see it too. I’m sorry. I did not make the rules. Happy #July4th pic.twitter.com/FiA9RDP29Z — Leah McElrath 🏳️‍🌈 (@leahmcelrath) July 4, 2021

Someone told Mark Zuckerberg to act totally normal for July 4th pic.twitter.com/795YWFigjA — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) July 4, 2021

When you’re the billionaire not flying to space so you go all in on America https://t.co/cgW3wS1LHz — Sarah Frier (@sarahfrier) July 4, 2021

Here is Mark Zuckerberg proving he’s not just richer than you, he’s more patriotic. pic.twitter.com/QOdILFXQiK — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) July 4, 2021

Facebook’s PR team spent years trying to craft Zuckerberg’s image, which is funny because the strategy now seems to be “let the dude let his freak flag fly” https://t.co/XwFKJuUeZS — Ryan Mac🙃 (@RMac18) July 4, 2021

BREAKING NEWS THAT WILL MOST DEFINITELY CHANGE YOUR LIFE: Mark Zuckerberg holds an American flag on a hydrofoil surfboard. pic.twitter.com/XmILRxaH0E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) July 5, 2021