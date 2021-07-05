Mark Zuckerberg’s July 4th weekend celebrations were different to most.

The Facebook founder and CEO took to social media to share a bizarre video of himself riding a hydrofoil surfboard while waving the U.S. flag.

He posted the clip to the tune of John Denver’s “Take Me Home, Country Roads”.

The post had everybody talking online.

Some mocked the billionaire for attempting to appear “normal,” in the clip, while others pointed out how meme-worthy the whole thing was.

