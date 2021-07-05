The summer is heating up, thanks to J.Lo.
On Monday, Jennifer Lopez debuted her new, Spanish-language single “Cambia El Paso” with Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro.
The song is a hot, danceable track with a reggaeton sound to get everyone moving this summer.
A music video for the single is also set to premiere in the coming days.
Lopez has released a number of Spanish-language hits over the years, including two of her biggest last year, “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely”.
Alejandro recently released his acclaimed new album Vice Versa.