The summer is heating up, thanks to J.Lo.

On Monday, Jennifer Lopez debuted her new, Spanish-language single “Cambia El Paso” with Puerto Rican artist Rauw Alejandro.

The song is a hot, danceable track with a reggaeton sound to get everyone moving this summer.

A music video for the single is also set to premiere in the coming days.

Jennifer Lopez and Rauw Alejandro – Photo: Ana Carballosa
Lopez has released a number of Spanish-language hits over the years, including two of her biggest last year, “Pa’ Ti” and “Lonely”.

Alejandro recently released his acclaimed new album Vice Versa.