“It’s like the end of an era.”

Over the last few days, fans of Robert Downey Jr. have noticed that the “Iron Man” actor has unfollowed all of his former Marvel co-stars on Instagram.

rdj why did u unfollow the whole marvel cast OPEN UP I JUST WANNA TALK — rhoanna ‎⧗ SUPPORT 📌 (@rrhobarnes) July 2, 2021

would someone like to tell me WHY rdj has decided to unfollow all the marvel cast on instagram — ًailsa (@strictlysapphic) July 1, 2021

i wasn’t ready for RDJ to unfollow the whole marvel cast, it’s like the end of an era — maximoff 𓏲· ࣪ loki era. (@scarletsripa) July 1, 2021

While many fans were mournful over the apparently social media split, others noted that Downey is still following stars like Chris Evans and Tom Holland on Twitter.

What is wrong with Robert Downey Jr changing his instagram into business account and unfollowing all his friends :((((((( — KCA (@Starksterrr) July 1, 2021

In reality, Downy appears to have simply narrowed his Instagram presence to focusing on his business and his environmental organization, the Footprint Coalition.