“It’s like the end of an era.”

Over the last few days, fans of Robert Downey Jr. have noticed that the “Iron Man” actor has unfollowed all of his former Marvel co-stars on Instagram.

While many fans were mournful over the apparently social media split, others noted that Downey is still following stars like Chris Evans and Tom Holland on Twitter.

In reality, Downy appears to have simply narrowed his Instagram presence  to focusing on his business and his environmental organization, the Footprint Coalition.