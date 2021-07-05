Beach Boys fans got a special surprise Sunday night from John Stamos.

The “Full House” actor, 57, joined the iconic band for CNN’s “Fourth in America Special” during their performance of their 1966 hit “Wouldn’t It Be Nice”. The CNN Fourth of July special was filmed live on Sunday from Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Stamos shared a clip of his performance with the Beach Boys on Instagram, writing, “And now with an AUDIENCE! Great, great crowd tonight in Fort Lauderdale! THANK YOU! God Bless the USA!”

Later, Stamos sang another Beach Boys classic, “California Girls”

Stamos and the Beach Boys have been long-time collaborators. He first appeared in their 1988 video for “Kokomo” and has since performed with the group several times, including an appearance on “Dancing With the Stars” in 2010 and PBS’s “A Capitol Fourth” special.

Watch the full performance of “Wouldn’t It Be Nice” at CNN.com.