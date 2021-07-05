After 38 years at CBC, Wendy Mesley is retiring.

Chuck Thompson, CBC’s head of public affairs, announced the 64-year-old veteran journalist’s retirement plans on Monday, revealing she retired from the CBC in late June.

“Wendy Mesley is a trailblazer in broadcast journalism,” a note to CBC staff read. “To capture Wendy’s career highlights in one note is not easy.”

The note also thanked Mesley for “her significant contributions to CBC” and wished her the best in retirement.

Mesley began her career with the network covering the first Quebec referendum on sovereignty in 1980. She went on to host “The Weekly with Wendy Mesley”, Friday and Sunday night editions of “The National”, “Marketplace” and “Undercurrent”, which ran from 1995 to 2001.

Over the years, Mesley has earned three Gemini Awards and the John Drainie Award for her contribution to Canadian broadcasting in 2006.

In June 2020, Mesley was suspended from hosting after an internal investigation found she used “offensive language on two separate occasions during editorial meetings.”

While addressing the controversy, Mesley detailed her use of the N-word on Twitter and said she was “deeply sorry and ashamed.” She also pledged to “spend time listening and learning.”