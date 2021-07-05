Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

The Ripa-Consuelos clan are finally getting to celebrate some important family milestones.

On Monday, Kelly Ripa took to Instagram to share a selection of snapshots from their European getaway.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa: Being In Front Of The Camera Is ‘Not Something I’ve Ever Enjoyed’

The Italy-Greece vacation was originally intended as a celebratory family getaway in honour of Mark Consuelos and Ripa’s eldest son, Michael.

The 24-year-old graduated from New York University in May of last year.

However, the trip was delayed due to the pandemic.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos Honour Son Joaquin As He Graduates High School

“Last year’s graduation trip for our oldest son and niece was delayed long enough to become a graduation trip for the family newborns as well,” wrote Ripa, while captioning the sun soaked snaps.

Ripa and Consuelos are also parents to daughter Lola, 20, as well as son Joaquin, 18, who graduated from high school last month.

RELATED: Kelly Ripa Shares Lola-Approved Instagram Pic In Honour Of Daughter’s 20th Birthday

Joaquin is set to attend the University of Michigan, where he will be a member of the wrestling team.