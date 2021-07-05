Richard Donner has passed away at 91.

According to Deadline, the famous director/producer, known for his work on the Christopher Reeve-starring “Superman”, “The Goonies” and cop series “Lethal Weapon” died Monday. His wife Lauren Shuler Donner confirmed the news.

No cause of death has been revealed.

Following the news of his death, Donner’s long-time collaborator Mel Gibson shared a statement.

“Donner! My friend, my mentor. Oh, the things I learned from him! He undercut his own talent and greatness with a huge chunk of humility referring to himself as ‘merely a traffic cop.’ He left his ego at the door and required that of others,” he told the outlet. “He was magnanimous of heart and soul, which he liberally gave to all who knew him. If we piled up all the good deeds he did, it would stretch to some uncharted place in the firmament. I will sorely miss him, with all his mischievous wit and wisdom.”

Danny Glover, who starred in four “Lethal Weapon” films from Donner told Deadline, “Working with Dick Donner, Mel Gibson and the ‘Lethal Weapon’ Team was one of the proudest moments of my career. I will forever be grateful to him for that Dick genuinely cared about me, my life and my family. We were friends and loved each other far beyond collaborating for the screen and the success that the Lethal Weapon franchise brought us. I will so greatly miss him.”

Fellow director Steven Spielberg said, “Dick had such a powerful command of his movies, and was so gifted across so many genres. Being in his circle was akin to hanging out with your favourite coach, smartest professor, fiercest motivator, most endearing friend, staunchest ally, and — of course — the greatest Goonie of all. He was all kid. All heart. All the time. I can’t believe he’s gone, but his husky, hearty, laugh will stay with me always.”

Said Donner’s “Assassins” co-star Sylvester Stallone: “I enjoyed working with Dick Donner on ‘Assassins’. He was a man’s man, extremely talented! Great sense of humour, his big laughter was like rolling thunder.”

Donner started his career directing for television, “Route 66”, “The Rifleman”, “The Twilight Zone”, “The Man From U.N.C.L.E.”, “Gilligan’s Island”, “Perry Mason” and “The Wild Wild West”.

He later made the switch to film, debuting with 1976’s “The Omen”.

But in 1978, Donner’s “Superman”, which starred Reeve as the Man of Steel along with Margot Kidder and Gene Hackman, became a blockbuster after $300 million at the global box office.

He is also known for 1997’s “Conspiracy Theory” with Mel Gibson and Julia Roberts and 1985’s cult classic “Ladyhawke” with Michelle Pfeiffer and Matthew Broderick.

Richard Donner had the biggest, boomiest voice you could imagine.

He commanded attention and he laughed like no man has ever laughed before. Dick was so much fun. What I perceived in him, as a 12 year old kid, is that he cared. I love how much he cared. – Goonies Never Say Die — Sean Astin (@SeanAstin) July 5, 2021

