Mariska Hargitay is recovering from a painful injury after being involved in an unfortunate accident over America’s July 4 weekend.

The “Law & Order” star was reportedly exiting a celebrity screening of “Black Widow” in the Hamptons when she slipped and broke her ankle.

The actress was set to host a star-studded afterparty in her home following the event.

“Mariska was rushing to leave the screening to welcome guests to her home, and took a tumble on the slick rainy street outside the movie theatre,” a source told Page Six.

“She was taken to Southampton Hospital by ambulance with her husband Peter Hermann. She stayed there for several hours and ended up with a bandaged leg. She didn’t make it back to her house until after midnight when the party had mostly wound down.”

The source added, “Mariska was amazing. Rather than worrying about herself, she was more concerned that everything had gone well and that everyone had a good time at the party.”

Hargitay took to Instagram on Monday to share a photo of her injury.

“My summer look,” she joked in the caption.

Hargitay is also recovering from other injuries she suffered earlier this year.

Back in May, the 57-year-old shared a photo of herself outside New York City’s Hospital for Special Surgery, with one of her knees in a brace while her opposing ankle was likewise in a brace.

“#ThatFeelingWhen, you go to the doctor, get an MRI and find out that you have a broken knee, a hairline fracture in your ankle, and a torn ligament,” she wrote in the caption.