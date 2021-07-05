Jennifer Lopez is loving this new era of her life and career.

Amid her rekindled romance with former flame Ben Affleck, and new just-released music, the singer, 51, sat down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on Monday to discuss her latest single, “Cambia El Paso”, and revealed that she feels she’s currently in the “best time of my life.”

the legendary @JLo talking her new track with @rauwalejandro and much more. happening today on @AppleMusic. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2vXx4PIQqy — Zane Lowe (@zanelowe) July 5, 2021

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering,” she gushed. “‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better.”

While they have yet to formally confirm their relationship, Lopez and Affleck, who were once engaged 17 years ago, have been regularly been photographed together. The renewed relationship comes after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez called off their engagement earlier this year.

“I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” she continued. “And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

Adding, “I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

She also spoke about how filming in the Dominican Republic gave her a lot of self-love, “I had got to a point in my life where I really felt good on my own. I’m good. I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming. And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me. I think some people really get inspired when they’re heartbroken. You know what I mean? To write music, when they were in pain. For me, it’s the opposite. When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music. And so I got back from the Dominican Republic and I immediately had notified everybody that I know and be like, I want to get in the studio.