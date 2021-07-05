Michaela Kennedy Cuomo has revealed she’s demisexual.

The 23-year-old daughter of Kerry Kennedy and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo opened up about her queer identity on an Instagram Live with activist and author Donato Tramuto.

As Michaela explained, she identifies mostly as demisexual, which describes individuals who only feel sexually attracted to someone when they have an emotional bond with the person. PFLAG says a demisexual person can be gay, straight, bisexual, or pansexual and can have any gender identity.

“When I was in elementary school, I feared that I was lesbian. When I was in middle school, I came out to my family and close friends as bisexual. When I was in high school, I discovered pansexuality and thought, ‘That’s the flag for me,'” she said.

Adding, “I’ve recently learned more about demisexuality and have believed that that identity resonates with me most.”

Just last month, to honour Pride month, Michaela came out as queer in a lengthy Instagram post, writing, “Today, I stand in my queer identity with pride, and in memory of those who came before me.”

Adding, “I stand indebted to the activists who fought for my right to love and happiness. I stand with a helping hand outreached to those finding their way from under socially constructed boxes to emerge from the closet. I’m standing with you.”