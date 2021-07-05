Click to share this via email

Chris Lane and Lauren Bushnell are asking fans to pray for their baby boy.

The couple’s son Dutton has been hospitalized, just one month after his birth.

Lane took to Instagram on Monday to share a video from Dutton’s hospital room.

“It’s been a night,” the “Big, Big Plans” singer told fans.

Bushnell can be seen holding little Dutton in the background.

“Spent the night in the hospital. If you pray, Dutty Buddy needs some prayers,” Lane captioned the video.

“14 hours later we are home and resting but basically he has a common virus (basically a cold) and ear infection but with babies so small and under 28 days old they worry about meningitis and do a full work up / spinal tap,” Bushnell explained.

She added that they need to “keep an eye and pray it doesn’t turn respiratory or get any secondary infections.”

Lane and Bushnell welcomed their first child together back in June.

Meanwhile, Bushnell recently revealed that breastfeeding Dutton has been “hard and honestly painful“.