Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

Michael Rubin celebrated this year’s Independence Day by hosting a star-spangled Fourth of July “White Party”.

A-listers came out in force for the lavish affair, which took place at the businessman’s multi-million dollar Hamptons estate.

RELATED: Beyoncé Fans Slam Rapper Trick Daddy For Saying She Can’t Sing

Rubin took to Instagram to share photos of stars including Jay-Z and Jon Bon Jovi having fun at the event.

RELATED: Beyoncé Celebrates Ariana Grande’s Birthday With Throwback Picture

The guest list also included celebs like Beyoncé, Travis Scott, Charli D’Amelio, Lil Uzi Vert, Quavo, J. Balvin and Future.

According to Page Six, A-Rod arrived via helicopter from the Yankees game in the Bronx.

Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Tinashe were among the performers who entertained guests, reported Complex.

A video has also emerged of Lil Uzi Vert showing off his break dancing skills during the no expenses spared bash.

RELATED: Zendaya Pays Tribute To Beyoncé With Stunning 2021 BET Awards Look