There is a pretty good chance Ciara hasn’t had the chance to watch “The Crown” yet.

While the singer and husband Russell Wilson had the best romantic intentions, they clearly weren’t aware of how rocky Princess Diana and Princes Charles’ marriage was.

Celebrating their fifth anniversary in Venice, Italy, the couple decided to recreate images from when the royal couple visited in 1985.

“You Always Make Me Feel Like A Princess,” Ciara captioned side-by-side photos of them now and those taken in 1985.

Fans were quick to jump in and point out that much of Diana and Charles’ marriage was unhappy. After a rough marriage that included both sides taking on affairs, the two separated in 1992. In 1996, Charles and Diana were formally divorced.

“She really doesn’t realise that Charles treated Diana like dirt,” commented one person.

Another added, “Ciara, CHARLES DIDNT MAKE DIANA FEEL LIKE A PRINCESS. GET IT TOGETHER!”

You do realize that Diana and Charles got divorced… — Jason Paul (@JasonOutLoud) July 5, 2021

Mate. I said why princess diana?! — The Cake Lady 🍰 (@MakeItWithFifi) July 5, 2021

Ciara, love… just read a little bit about Lady Diana https://t.co/rT1h2CBYq3 — YMAH. (@emmanuelleday) July 5, 2021