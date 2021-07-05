Paul Rudd once pranked Seth Rogen while they were staying at a hotel in Las Vegas.
Rogen took to Instagram on Monday to randomly look back on the hilarious incident.
Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage. When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.
“Once I was in the spa in a hotel in Vegas getting a massage,” recalled the “Pineapple Express” star.
He continued, “When I finished I turned over and to my shock Paul Rudd was massaging me. He saw me go in and convinced the masseuse to let him take over, thinking I’d notice immediately. I didn’t, and Paul did the entire rest of it.”
In response, producer Jeremy Wein asked Rogen, “Are we sure this wasn’t a weed induced hallucination Seth?”
The comedian replied, “I’m sure Paul would confirm it.”
Rudd has yet to have his say on what actually happened.